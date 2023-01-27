New shelter pods acquired last week by the City of Kelowna could be distributed at the homeless encampment this weekend if the temperature drops to -10C or less including wind chill.
City officials will be monitoring Environment Canada weather reports and will distribute them based on the forecast, said Colleen Cornock, the city’s community safety services manager, at a demonstration on Wednesday.
During the extreme cold snap in late December, the city struggled to keep tabs on people sleeping in the collection of tents along the Okanagan Rail Trail. Some injuries from exposure were reported, the city previously confirmed
The 20 one-person and seven two-person pods, manufactured by Czechia-based Iglou, are the only shelters of this kind currently available in western Canada, she said. “Supply is limited but we will use those available to support as many people in our community who are sheltering outside in cold weather as possible.”
The city researched what was available globally and learned Care Montreal, a not-for-profit organization supporting those experiencing homelessness, had used the shelters and had 27 new shelters in stock, she said.
The challenge was getting them shipped to Kelowna over the holidays. It is a pilot project and the city could order more.
After discussions with the Lived Experience Circle on Homeless, the city decided distribution would only involve the designated homeless camp beside the Okanagan Rail Trail alongside Weddel.
The timing of delivery and pickup will depend on the temperature, including wind chill.
They will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who agree to return the shelter once weather improves. When extreme cold weather comes to an end, shelters will be collected and prepared for redistribution during the next extreme cold weather event.
The pods don’t come with blankets or pillows, she said, but some non-profit groups in Kelowna are providing those as well as gloves, touques, and winter clothing. The city and community partners will train the homeless on how to set up the shelter, its care and maintenance.
The price of units are $500 to $700, including shipping, with funding coming from B.C. Housing.
“The need for housing and shelter continues to exceed demand in Kelowna and the thermal shelter initiative is helping to address the immediate need for people sheltering outdoors. They are one part of the city’s extreme cold weather response, which includes availability of an overnight warming bus, distribution of warming supplies, and other emergency, cold weather initiatives,” said Cornock.
“We’re confident in the thermal shelters due to the success they have had in communities in Europe and closer to home in Montreal. City employees will monitor and assess the initiative as it is introduced.”