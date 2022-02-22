A West Kelowna gym that defied COVID-19 mandates has been ordered closed for six months.
Iron Energy has been the subject of more than 40 complaints about people not wearing masks or having to show their vaccine passports, according to court documents.
Those documents show Interior Health issued a closure order on Feb. 3, but subsequent checks showed non-compliance.
“That order remains in effect,” Interior Health lawyer James Goulden said in B.C. Supreme Court, Friday. “That order has not been complied with.”
Goulden said after the Feb. 3 closure notice was taped to Iron Energy's front door, the company's Brian Mark posted a video to social media showing himself ripping it up.
The health authority's lawyer noted 21 tickets have been delivered to the gym's management; all have been disputed in court, he said.
On Feb. 15, Interior Health applied to the court for an injunction to have the gym shut down. Iron Energy’s lawyer Terry McCaffrey said the short notice for the application denied natural justice and procedural fairness to his client.
He said the notice documents had been given to a gym employee on Feb. 16, not to a company officer or director.
During questioning by Chief Justice Patrick Dohm, McCaffrey said the employee gave the documents to a company director. Then he confirmed director Brian Ralph knew of the documents that day. McCaffrey pressed, saying the notice wasn’t served on the gym itself.
“If it’s posted on a door where you carry on business, it should come to their attention,” the judge said. “Either that or they’re wilfully blind.”
McCaffrey said health officers have provided the gym with no COVID-19 data or information on how vaccine passports reduce transmission. IH’s court documents also named National Storage & Warehousing, Brian Mark, Kirsten Mark, Cole DaSilva, Morgan De La Ronde, Brett Godin, Amy Webster and Ralph as defendants.
According to a notice of civil claim, Interior Health received complaints between September and December that the gym was not requiring vaccination proof to enter.
On Jan. 6, a closure order was made to the gym under the Provincial Health Act. Mark was given a copy and another copy was posted on the gym door. That same day, West Kelowna RCMP fined Iron Energy $2,300.
On Jan. 19, Mark submitted a COVID-19 safety plan, indicating the gym would implement increased safety protocols and capacity limits. Days later, one of the defendants said the gym did not intend to check vaccine passports or comply with public health orders, the notice said.
McCaffrey told the judge the gym is “pro-choice.” Dohm was at times skeptical as to how an injunction could be enforced.
“I know if I grant it, I can’t really rely on the government to enforce it,” he said. “How can I rely on a government that won’t enforce court orders?”
Goulden, however, said the RCMP could enforce it.
The defendants' lawyer had wanted to adjourn the case but Interior Health’s lawyer stressed it was a matter of urgency.
Dohm decided just to hear the application as it applied to Iron Energy.
