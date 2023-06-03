Okanagan College has announced its latest honorary fellows: Terry Flannigan, Dr. Silvina Mema, Michael Tindall, and Grant Stevens. They have been selected as 2023 Honorary Fellows in recognition of their contributions to the fields of philanthropy, health care, community development, and aerospace.
Terry Flannigan is being honoured for fifty years of service in educational advancement. He established college and university foundations across Western Canada, including Okanagan College’s Development Department.
Dr. Silvina Mema is a Medical Health Officer with Interior Health who played a crucial role in developing COVID-19 response strategies for Interior Health and Okanagan College. She’s also a passionate researcher and advocate for health and equity, striving to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, substance use and homelessness.
Michael Tindall was selected for his three decades of volunteer leadership with Okanagan College and his commitment to community development since the 1970s.
His dedication has played a pivotal role in galvanizing community support to secure the capital needed to build state-of-the-art learning environments for OC students.
As chief corporate services officer at KF Aerospace, Grant Stevens played a pivotal role in developing and expanding Okanagan College’s aerospace programming. He also donates his expertise to numerous charitable boards,.
The College will bestow the newest Honorary Fellows during convocation ceremonies starting this June. For information, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/honorary-fellows.