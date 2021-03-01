Thanks to assistance from a COVID-19 restart grant, Summerland council has locked in a 2021 budget containing a modest 1.65% tax increase while also socking away money for a rainy day
Council at a special meeting Friday afternoon gave unanimous approval to a new five-year financial plan under which the owner an average home worth $592,000 will
see her property taxes climb by $22 to $1,707 this year.
Combined with other increases to utility rates and fees, the same homeowner can expect to send the district $4,737 this year, up $153 from 2020.
It would have been worse if not for the $2.7-million grant from the B.C. government.
Approximately $900,000 of it will be used to make up for losses in 2020, while another $545,000 will go into the 2021 budget to offset operational and capital costs. That leaves the district with $1.3 million in reserve.
“It is expected that the district will not return to pre-COVID revenue levels until 2023 and that the restart grant will be a one-time funding program,” Mayor Toni Boot said in an email Monday, so council chose to leave almost half of it “unallocated” for now.
If not for the cash infusion – which arrived in November 2020 – the district would have faced an operation deficit of about $357,000 in 2021, which on its own would have required a 3.94% tax hike, she added.
“Even so, the 2021 budget returns many service levels to pre-pandemic levels, includes strategic capital projects and initiatives, and allows for capital projects that were slowed or set aside because of the pandemic. Council also waived 2021 Summerland business licence fees,” said Boot.
As approved, the district’s operating budget will rise $358,000 – or 2% – to $16.7 million this year. The largest increase is a $158,000 bump in staffing costs.