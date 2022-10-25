Local business leaders are calling on the incoming Penticton city council to review one of the last major accomplishments of the outgoing group.
At issue are development cost charges, which are mandatory levies placed on new construction to fund things like roads, sewers and parks.
Penticton’s fees were unchanged from 2007-20, then raised by 25% across the board last year while city staff conducted a review at council’s request.
That review – championed by Coun. Frank Regehr, who was not re-elected – was completed earlier this year and the resulting fee increases confirmed by council at its final meeting Oct. 18.
Under the new scheme, total DCCs for a new home on a single-family lot in the downtown core will rise from approximately $17,000 to $25,000. Similar hikes will be imposed across all building types in all areas of the city, but still make construction in Penticton relatively cheaper than Kelowna and Vernon.
The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce says it appreciates the need to raise DCCs, but questions the timing, given the widely acknowledged lack of affordable housing in Penticton, rising interest rates and inflation.
“While the chamber understands that Penticton has rates below Kelowna and West Kelowna, comparing ourselves to our neighbouring communities should never be the main criteria in any decision made at city hall, nor should it have been made at the last meeting of this mayor and council’s term,” said executive director Michael Magnusson in a press release.
“We hope that the incoming mayor and council review this decision, given where Penticton is at in terms of housing. We need to be encouraging developers to invest in our city, particularly in multi-family residential, townhouse, and apartment buildings, rather than adding to the cost of each unit which in turn gets passed onto the buyer or renter.”
Those concerns are shared by the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders Association, which was consistently vocal in its opposition to the changes, but didn’t felt heard by city leaders.
“Understanding that the DCCs had not been increased in a few years, mixed with the comparative analysis, the fee hike was a ‘low hanging fruit’ for the city’s coffers. What was frustrating for us is we are advocating for incremental increases over time with inflation and they will not do it – it’s a very reasonable ask,” said executive director Sarah Taylor in an email.
“Drastic increases like these have detrimental effects on multi-year budgets for local builders and developers. And, quite frankly, will just put us back here in 10 years from now when they drastically hike it up again.”
Taylor said in some cases DCCs are being raised upwards of 166% for bare land stratas in the downtown core.
“In a housing crisis, this does the opposite for supporting high density, regardless of where Kelowna is with DCCs – we need to think of what it is doing to local builders’ current budgets. Making Penticton a viable option for developers will only help the housing crises – and we don’t do that by increasing bare land strata in the downtown by 166%,” said Taylor.
Mayor-elect Julius Bloomfield said in July the new DCC rates would equal about 7.4% of the average selling price of a single-family lot in Penticton in 2021, versus the 6.9% to which the old rates would have equated in 2007.
And in an interview Monday, Bloomfield suggested its premature to automatically link DCC increases to rising home prices and noted his new council is set to make housing a priority.
“I think the market decides what houses sell for. We can’t control the market,” said Bloomfield, also a veteran local realtor.
“But we can control how quickly we get more housing stock into city and I think the focus of this council – from what they’ve told me, anyway, up until now – is they want to concentrate on getting more housing built… and speed up the permit process, which I would hope would be a greater benefit to the developers than doing a phasing in of DCCs.”