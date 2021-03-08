Those 42 souls who will be sent packing when the old Victory Church winter homeless shelter in downtown Penticton closes later this month are among nearly 700 people across the province stuck in a perilous situation that could be resolved with the stroke of a government minister’s pen.
According to the BC Housing website, there are 35 such temporary shelters – stretching from Fort St. John to Victoria, and open only in winter months – with a total of 660 beds that are “anticipated” to close March 31.
BC Housing has been applying to local governments for extensions to keep shelters running past April 1 in some communities – including Penticton – with mixed results.
But such applications may not actually be required to achieve that goal, as Housing Minister David Eby perhaps alluded to last week when he said he will use “every tool available” to come up with a plan under which Penticton does not “turf 42 people to a park in the middle of a pandemic.”
Some of those tools became available March 18, 2020, when the B.C. government declared a state of emergency to help battle the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Under the Emergency Program Act, the government has broad powers, including the ability to “acquire or use any land or personal property considered necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster.”
But it’s unclear if Eby will use those powers in Penticton and other communities where temporary shelters are slated to close because his office didn’t respond Monday to questions from The Herald.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said he’s following the situation closely and urging co-operation among officials from the city, province, BC Housing and Interior Health.
“All four entities that should be involved with creating supportive housing for people who need it should sit down collectively and come up with a plan that works not only for the best interests of those in need, but for the community as a whole,” said Ashton.
City spokesman Philip Cooper said in an email Monday the municipality “has reached out to BC Housing and community partners to discuss a transition plan and is working on several contingencies.”
“It is our intention that both the interests of the residents of the shelter and the community are taken into account,” added Cooper, who also noted the city received fresh correspondence from BC Housing late Monday and was still in the process of reviewing it at press time.
It's also unclear what will become of the old Victory Church, which has functioned separately as a hygiene centre, offering services like laundry and showers to the street population, since June 2020.
Both the shelter and hygiene centre are being operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, which didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.
The old Victory Church was purchased by a developer in early 2020 and rezoned il for a mix of residential and commercial space, plus a mini-storage business where the parkade is now. The developer then turned around and leased the site to BC Housing.