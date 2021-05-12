John Horgan should heed the call of Penticton residents and help broker a peace deal between the local government and BC Housing over the siting of the old Victory Church homeless shelter, Mayor John Vassilaki says in an open letter to the premier.
Vassilaki is asking Horgan to “resolve the impasse” between the city and Housing Minister David Eby, who is using provincial powers to keep the shelter operating without municipal approval.
Citing a scientifically valid April survey that found 85% support for the premier jumping into the fray, the mayor calls on Horgan to “correct” Eby’s handling of the issue.
“Penticton residents care about housing for those in need. The proof is evident from our past experience working with provincial ministers and BC Housing. Our city of 33,000 helps provide 1,906 provincially funded units of non-market housing. This housing is the result of positive partnerships that reflect the very spirit of your own commitment to work with local municipalities,” writes Vassilaki.
“However, under Minister Eby’s leadership, your government has changed course on co-operating with local communities. The minister has misinformed British Columbians by inferring that Penticton is not doing its part in supportive housing. This is despite his own ministry’s data indicating that Penticton has the highest number of supportive beds per capita in the B.C. Interior.”
The mayor goes on to note police statistics have shown the old Victory Church “has become the epicentre for property crime in Penticton,” while at the same time the B.C. government seems to be ignoring seniors in two facilities near the shelter.
“Your government has not been silent, however, on provoking and polarizing legitimate concerns. Minister Eby threatened to bring 1,000 tents and sleeping bags into the city when the shelter’s permit for lawful use in winter expired,” writes Vassilaki.
“It is odd that the province’s top lawyer is silent on protecting vulnerable senior citizens from crime but vocal on encouraging provincial action which directly inflicts such crime on those same senior citizens.”
Vassilaki concludes by noting there’s no such thing as a “problem-free shelter location,” but impacts can be mitigated by working with surrounding neighbourhoods to address concerns.
“As a start, please reconsider Minister Eby’s threat to invoke provincial paramountcy to maintain an unlawful use of the shelter and instead direct BC Housing to apply solutions already suggested by city staff to find a better location,” says the mayor.
The shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only, after which BC Housing said it intended to close the facility.
After council voted unanimously in March not to extend the shelter’s permit, Eby said he would invoke provincial powers to keep the facility open to help address the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.