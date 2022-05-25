Another eye-catching building has been approved to go up on Kelly Avenue in the heart of downtown Summerland.
Council on Monday approved the development permit required for four townhouses with attached commercial space at 13218 Kelly Ave.
Designs submitted to the district show a two-storey, 570-square-foot commercial space fronting Kelly Avenue, with four three-storey townhomes behind that would be accessed from a rear lane.
“It looks like a really interesting building,” said Coun. Marty Alphen, who praised the developer for tweaking the plan in response to suggestions from council’s Advisory Planning Committee.
Council in March approved a three-storey building with six rental apartments nearby at 13208 and 13210 Kelly Ave., directly across from the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre.
Both projects are being built on lots that were formerly home to single-family dwellings, resulting in a net increase in housing.