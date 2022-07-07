The suspect in a Canada Day shooting near Osoyoos turned himself in to police on Wednesday night, just hours after Mounties issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.
Court records show Steven Mario Gallagher, 29, hadn’t been charged as of Thursday morning with any offences arising from the July 1 incident – although he has at least two other matters before the courts.
The more serious of the two features charges of arson and break and enter, both stemming from a bizarre incident last year in Oliver.
At around 3 a.m. on May 15, 2021, multiple shots were fired from an older-model Ford Ranger pickup truck into a police car parked outside the Oliver RCMP detachment.
About an hour later, the truck was discovered burning in a parking lot near the Remedy’sRX shop on Fairview Road. Police arrived to find someone had tossed a rock through the Remedy’sRX window and started a fire inside the pharmacy.
Gallagher was only charged with offences related to the Remedy’sRX fire, although police suspect he also fired the shots at the RCMP cruiser.
A preliminary inquiry on that matter is scheduled for Sept. 20 in provincial court in Penticton. Gallagher had been free on bail since June 2021.
More recently, Gallagher is alleged to have shot a 22-year-old man from Maple Ridge on the evening of July 1 during a gathering at White Sands beach on Osoyoos Lake.
Police allege the victim and his friends became involved in an altercation with Gallagher and his group, to which Gallagher responded by pulling a gun and firing multiple shots. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Mounties are also trying to determine if Gallagher was involved in two shooting incidents in late June in Penticton.
Early on June 26, shots were fired at a group of men in downtown Penticton after they became involved in a dispute with two other men near the intersection of Wade Avenue and Van Horne Street.
Two days later, someone fired at least eight shots into an RCMP cruiser that was parked on Green Mountain Road while officers conducted an impaired driving investigation.