On-street parking will be free in downtown Penticton on Fridays and Saturdays in December.
Transit will also be free on those same days, under the terms of an initiative approved by council at its meeting Tuesday.
The requests for free parking and transit came from the Downtown Penticton Association.
“This request supports the downtown during the holiday shopping season, which is one of the most important times of the year for retailers, and supports small businesses, which play a vital role in the city’s economy,” said Blake Laven, director of development services, in his report to council.
The moves are expected to cost the city a total of $13,000 in lost revenue, $9,000 of it on parking.
The perks match what’s offered in Kelowna and Vernon during the holiday season.