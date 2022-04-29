This story originally appeared in The Herald's print edition of April 29, 2022. Due to space limitations in our print edition, this online version is slightly longer.
At least one trustee with the Okanagan Skaha School District will not be seeking re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
Kathy Pierre told The Herald Thursday that she will not run again for her seat as rural trustee (West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden, Penticton Indian Band).
“My work life and job is very involved with long hours and responsibilities. Over the past four years it has been a crazy juggling act trying to keep up with everything,” Pierre said in an email.
Pierre was first elected in 2018, beating longtime incumbent Ginny Manning by 11 votes: 842 to 831.
"I really enjoyed my time on the board and will miss it when my term ends," Pierre said.
There’s speculation Manning will seek the vacant spot after being seen seated with former superintendent Wendy Hyer at a budget information session, Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Summerland trustees Dave Stathers and Linda Van Alphen appear to be undecided.
“I consider myself semi-retired at this stage in life with my 30-year teaching career in the past and now finishing up four full, and challenging years as a trustee,” Stathers said in an email.
“If I retire, it will be for personal reasons, not for any reason connected to the job. I love working with this group of trustees and senior staff; we all get along and have a lot of respect for each other.
“If I do retire, it will be with the satisfaction of achieving my two main election goals from 2018: approval of a new gym at Summerland Secondary School and keeping Trout Creek Elementary School open after its threatened closure in 2016.”
Van Alphen’s comments were vague.
“I have not made up my mind and probably won’t until September,” she said.
At present, Van Alphen is the longest tenured trustee on the seven-member board. Her husband Marty Van Alphen is a municipal councillor in Summerland. He told The Herald this month that he's likely to run for another term.
Penticton trustees James Palanio and Shelley Clarke previously told The Herald that they will probably seek re-election.Palanio has served as chair for the past three years.
Penticton trustees Tracy Van Raes and Barb Sheppard declined comment.