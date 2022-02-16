As announced by the Province of British Columbia and the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) on Tuesday, February 15, capacity limits for live events throughout the Province have been lifted and will return back to 100% capacity starting at midnight tonight.
“We are incredibly thankful to receive yesterday’s news,” said General Manager of the SOEC Complex, Dean Clarke. “The last few months have been an emotional whirlwind for the event industry, specifically the Interior Health region, having yo-yoed between half and full capacity restrictions between November and January. Moving back to full capacity is something to be celebrated and we can’t wait to open our doors to more fans and to continue offering world-class entertainment to the Okanagan Valley.”
The Penticton Vees will be the first to fill their seats in full with a “Hat Trick” weekend ahead, as they host three back-to-back home games at the SOEC starting this Friday, February 18 versus the West Kelowna Warriors at 7:00PM. Tickets to all three games are available now and can be purchased at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.
In addition to Vees home games, all current upcoming events and concerts at the SOEC Complex will move to full capacity set-ups, including:
· Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships – March 8 to 20, 2022
· Santana – April 2, 2022
· Celtic Illusion – April 8, 2022
· Alice Cooper – April 15, 2022
· ZZ Top with Cheap Trick – April 24, 2022
· Dallas Smith & Guests – June 3, 2022
· Jann Arden – June 13, 2022
· Penticton Elvis Festival – June 25 & 26, 2022
· 97 South Song Sessions (Penticton Trade & Convention Centre) – July 21 to 23, 2022
· Shinedown with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones – August 2, 2022
· Foo Fighters – October 1, 2022
· George Thorogood & The Destroyers (Penticton Trade & Convention Centre) – April 29, 2023
Those attending events at the SOEC Complex are still required to follow all health and safety requirements set out by the BC Provincial Health Authority, Interior Health and the venue itself. This includes wearing face masks covering both nose and mouth at all times (except while actively eating and drinking), and showing proof of full vaccination by displaying their BC or Federal Vaccine Card and government-issued ID. For more information on entry requirements and COVID-19 protocols, please visit here.