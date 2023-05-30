One woman lost her licence and two vehicles were damaged by fire following an alcohol-fuelled crash Monday in downtown Penticton.
Officers were called out just before 9 p.m. to the 400 block of Westminster Avenue West where a Nissan vehicle had rear-ended a Chevrolet Blazer SUV that was parked on the side of the road.
“Witnesses present during the incident reported seeing three individuals exit the burning Nissan and flee the scene on foot,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“Following the arrival of the police, the driver of the Nissan returned to the scene. The 22-year-old woman admitted to being the driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in the collision. Further, she confirmed she was responsible for the collision with the parked Chevrolet Blazer.”
The woman failed a roadside breathalyzer test and lost her licence and vehicle.
“Thankfully, no one was injured from both the collision and the resulting fires,” said Grandy.
“The RCMP wishes to thank the Penticton Fire Department and the vigilant witnesses for their prompt response and assistance.”