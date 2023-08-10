Thursday, August 10
• 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival, Day 2 of 5:
Home Hardware Kids Zone in Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-noon
Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, noon, Rollin’ Coal Trio, 12:30 p.m., The Blueshounds, 1:30 p.m., Castle School of Irish Dance, 2:15 p.m., Dane Bateman, 2:45 p.m., Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 3:45 p.m., Hillside Outlaws, 4:15 p.m., Indigenous powwow dancers, 5:15 p.m.
Tim Hortons Country Night: Ben Klick, 6:45 p.m., Flying Fools High Dive Show, 7 p.m., Matt Lang, 7:45 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 9 p.m., Aaron Pritchett, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park
Greyback Construction Sandcastle competition, Skaha Lake Beach, registration at 4 p.m., sculpting from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Shooting Star Amusements, Rotary Park in Penticton, daily starting at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
• Tiller’s Folly, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Early Bird Tours, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14580 146 Avenue, Osoyoos, 7:15-8:45 a.m., an early morning walk and talk along the 1.5-km boardwalk, advanced registration not required, for details call: 250-495-2470
• Peachfest After Party, The Hub on Martin, featuring The Hillside Outlaws, 11:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Open lawn bowling, Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, $5 drop-in fee, sessions are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. (for 9:30 a.m. playtime) and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (for 9:30 a.m. starttime)
• Line Dancing, Oliver Senior Center, Beginners 9:30 a.m., experienced 10:30 a.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m-10 p.m
• Coyote Cruises open daily for the season, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Kettle Valley Steam Railway scenic runs, Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Broke Down Trucks, Orolo Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday and Trivia Night, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Oscar’s Hollow, District Wine Village, 7 p.m., $25, for tickets visit: districtwinevilalge.com/events
Friday, August 11
• 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival, Day 3 of 5:
Home Hardware Kids Zone in Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-noon
Flying Fools high dive show, noon, Chayce Kennedy Duo, 12:30 p.m., Canadian Tire Mega Motocross,1 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 1:30 p.m., Don’t Speak, 2 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 2:45 p.m., Scotty Berg Band, 3:15 p.m., Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4 p.m., Rock Steady, 4:30 p.m, Seattle All-City Band, 5:30 p.m., Dreams, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 6 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 7 p.m., Arrival, a tribute to ABBA, 7:30 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 9 p.m., Eagle Eyes, a tribute to The Eagles, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park
Crowning of Miss Penticton, the Cleland Theare, 7 p.m.
• Tiller’s Folly (West Coast Celtic rock), The Grist Mill, 7 p.m., $25
• The Young’uns, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m., $10 cover at the door
• Fish and chips, a Friday tradition in Penticton, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to local charity
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Live music in the Plaza with Aidan Mayes, District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-5 p.m.
• Artist mixer with artist in residence Victoria Jaenig, The Leir House, 3 p.m., presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Comedy Night with Sean Lecomber (Just for Laughs, The Debaters, The Tonight Show), The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Oscar’s Hollow, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m. $12, visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (Aug. 11-17): The Last Voyage of the Demeter (14A, 118 minutes); Meg 2: The Trench (PG, 116 minutes); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG, 99 minutes); Haunted Mansion (PG, 122 minutes); Barbie (PG, 114 minutes); Oppenheimer (14A, 180 minutes); Mission Impossible: Dead-Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes), for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG, 99 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, August 12
• 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival, Day 4 of 5:
Peters Bros. Grande Parade, 10 a.m.-noon, parade begins on Main Street at Eckhardt Ave., before turning left on Wade Avenue, right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive, ending at the Rose Garden.
Flying Fools high dive team, noon, Great White North,1 2:30 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 1:15 p.m., Justin Glibbery Quintet, 1:45 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 2:45 p.m., Dallas Arcand, 3:15 p.m., Mason Burns Band, 4 p.m., Dallas Arcand, 5 p.m., Rann Berry’s Time Machine Back to the 80s, 5;30 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 7 p.m., Doug and the Slugs, 7:30 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 9 p.m., 54-40, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park
JCI Peach Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament, Skaha Lake Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
18th annual Sheila Bishop Memorial Wooden Bat Slopitch Tournament, Lions Park
Elks pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Penticton Elks Hall
Portland Rosarians hosting Rose Planting Ceremony, Penticton Rose Garden, 8:30 a.m.
Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team demonstration, outdoor skating rink beside City Hall, noon
• Peach City Sessions with Shaun Verrault from Wide Mouth Mason, Brent Tyler and Dave & Kirby Barber, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $45, purchase: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, Main Street, Community market, Main & Front Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Fantastic Firehall Festival, Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 7 p.m., two stages and six South Okanagan bands, featuring Hardball, Black of Hearts, Salan Therapist, The Cavernous, Desert Arms, Stuck in Neutral
• Live music in the Plaza with Rebel Luv, District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-5 p.m.
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Viva La Disco, Bench 1775 Winery, with DJ Shakes, 6-10 p.m., $55, for information: bench1775.com
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Carly Reirson with Justin Labfrash and Chayce Kennedy, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., $10, available from Eventbrite.ca
• Burgers & fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
• Final day: 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival:
Kiddie’s Day Parade, presented by Minuteman Press, 300 block of downtown to Okanagan Lake Park, 11:30 a.m.
Valley First Kiddies Day, activities begin at noon: Flying Fools high dive show, 1:30 p.m., 13 Broken Bones, 2 p.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 2:45 p.m., The Young ‘Uns, 3:15 p.m., Flying Fools high dive show, 4 p.m., Kristi Neumann Band, 4:30 p.m., Flying Fools high dive team, 5;30 p.m., The Hip Replacements, tribute to Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip, 6 p.m., Reel Peachfest film festival, 7 p.m., High Voltage, a tribute to AC/DC, 8 p.m.
JCI Peach Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament, Skaha Lake Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
RPR Heating Peach Duro Mountain Bike Race, Three Blind Mice, 10 a.m.
Skaha Lake Ultra Swim, begins at Skaha Lake Park, 7 a.m., ends around 1:30 p.m. in Okanagan Falls
• Too Crows for Comfort (Americana music), Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., no cover
• From Mexico: Caleb Cabrera and Mariel Ramos, The Dream Cafe, 7 p.m, $22, private event, for tickets phone George & Edna Millar: 250-493-1987
• Surprise musical guest at The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.
• Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Survivorship flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (northwest corner of Fairview and Duncan), 8 a.m.-2 p.m., money raised goes to team activities and breast cancer awareness
• Country Night featuring Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., ages 19 and over
• The Cliff McIntyre Band, Covert Farms Family Estate Winery, 1-4 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, in front of Wholesale Club, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Goat yoga (Goga), Gottagoat Farm, 2099 Green Mountain Road, 2-4 p.m., $33.57, for information: gottagoat.com
• Live music in the Plaza with Gord McLaren, District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, August 14
• Namgar, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m., pool, 6:30 p.m., Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 6:30 p.m.
• Vacation Bible School, Penticton Adventist Church, 290 Warren Ave. W., Aug. 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon, free, ages 5-12, pre-registration required at: pentictonsda@gmail.com or 250-492-3135
• New exhibition: The CATS Came Back… With Friends, from the collective minds of Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne, The Lier House, presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
Tuesday, August 15
• Penticton City Council meets, Penticton City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., visit: penticton.ca
• Red Brain CD release party with Wax Mannequin, BritBar, 7 p.m., $10
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, a fusion of bingo and great music, Match Eatery and Public House, 6:30 p.m.
• Open Mic Night with host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewery, 6 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
• Art gallery open with an artist in attendance, Oliver Senior Center, 1-3 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7-9 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors
• From the UK Ben Waters, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, first of three nights, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Music in the Park, Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m., Rollin’ Coal
• Rae Spoon & Ace Valentino, In partnership with the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and SOS Pride, Penticton Japanese Garden, 6:30 p.m., free admission
• Joshua Smith, Vino & Vibes at 19 Bistro, Fitzpatrick Family Vineyard in Peachland, 3-5 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill, 8:30 p.m.