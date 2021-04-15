After today, open burning is prohibited in rural areas governed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The annual ban, meant to protect air quality, goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. It covers the RDOS fire protection areas of Anarchist, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, and Willowbrook.
Property owners outside those areas should check with local authorities for regulations.
Campfires are still permitted as per provincial guidelines. A campfire is an open fire that burns wood in one pile not exceeding 0.5 m in height and 0.5 m in width, and specifically for heating or warmth, cooking or Indigenous ceremonial purpose.