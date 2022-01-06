Omicron has arrived in the South Okanagan.
New data released Thursday shows there were 155 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton the week of Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, up from 26 the week prior and triple the weekly record of 50 cases seen Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2020.
Summerland recorded 41 new cases last week, up from six, while Oliver-Osoyoos saw 22 new cases, also up from six.
And in Keremeos, there were 10 new cases last week, up from six.
To the north, Vernon notched 181 new cases, up from 78, while the Central Okanagan recorded 625 new cases, up from 276.
As of Dec. 18 – the most recent date for which information is publicly available – 80% of new COVID-19 cases featured the Omicron variant of concern.
B.C. as a whole is setting record highs for case counts with 3,798 reported on Wednesday alone. Of those, 473 were in the Interior Health region.