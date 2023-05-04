An aging service club in Penticton has turned over the last $81,000 it raised to a group that will continue its work in perpetuity.
The cash came from the Knights of Pythias Lodge No. 49 and was sent to the group’s own legacy fund, which is invested and administered by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
Investment proceeds from the fund are disbursed in the form of grants to local charities.
When it established the legacy fund with CFSOS in 2001, the Knights worked with the foundation develop a plan to keep the money flowing in perpetuity should the lodge ever close.
Since then, the Knights have awarded grants to more than 30 charities. The most recent awards totalled $2,700 and supported the Alzheimer Society of B.C., Dragonfly Pond Family Society, Okanagan Boys & Girls Club, OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre and the Kidney Foundation.
One of the Knights’ main fundraisers was a newspaper recycling project that ran for more than 30 years and raised $300,000.
"The Knights of Pythias have enjoyed many years of association with the community foundation. It has been very much a two-way association. It has been our pleasure to support the foundation and, in return, we appreciate their work in supporting those many charities over the years,” said Knights secretary Marv Wilson in a press release.