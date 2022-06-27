Mounties are appealing for the public’s help after gunshots were fired at a group of men early Sunday in downtown Penticton.
Police say officers were called around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in an alleyway near the intersection of Wade Avenue and Van Horne Street,
“When frontline police officers arrived at the location, they learned a group of friends were walking back from a social event when they were approached by an unknown male,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman James Grandy in a press release.
“The unknown male singled out one of the men and began to assault him. One of the other members of the group intervened to try and protect their friend. As they were fending off the male, another unknown male approached from a distance, presented a handgun and fired several indiscriminate shots. The group of men were able to run away uninjured.”
Grandy said the targets were visiting from out of town and had no prior contact with either of the two men who confronted them.
“Miraculously, no one was seriously harmed as a result of this alarming incident, said Grandy.
“This appears to be a non-targeted altercation with an unknown motive.”
The first suspect is described as short, with a dark complexion, and was wearing a dark hooded sweater with the hood pulled down over his face. The second suspect is described as tall and stocky, and was wearing a white T-shirt.
Members of the Penticton RCMP General Investigations Unit are now handling the case and asking any witnesses or people with relevant video surveillance footage to call the detachment at 250-492-4300.