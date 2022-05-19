Moving the headquarters of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to Okanagan Falls would give the community a much-needed economic boost, local politicians heard Thursday.
“We really feel that the RDOS office would be an anchor and a draw for the entire South Okanagan and give the RDOS the opportunity to show incredible leadership in creating a state-of-the-art new building that is environmentally sustainable and good for the whole region,” said Colleen Simmons, a director of the Okanagan Falls Community Association, during her presentation to the RDOS board.
The RDOS last year hired Cornerstone Planning Group to assess its current office space and figure out how much more will be required over the next 20 years.
Cornerstone put that extra space requirement at approximately 11,000 square feet – enough to accommodate another 40 employees – and another firm, Colliers, came up with four options to find it: expand and renovate the 40-year-old headquarters building at 101 Martin St. in downtown Penticton; build new on a new site; acquire or lease a new facility; or continue talks with the City of Penticton on shared office space.
It's the second option – building on a new site – that grabbed the attention of the Okanagan Falls Community Association.
Simmons suggested land costs would be significantly lower in Okanagan Falls than in Penticton, while building on a new site would allow the RDOS to continue operating in its current home without disruption until its new office is ready.
“Long term, most of the services the RDOS provides are to the residents of the rural areas. Penticton, Summerland, Osoyoos, Oliver and Princeton already provide these services directly. In fact, 83% of the region’s urban population is closer to Okanagan Falls than Penticton,” continued Simmons.
“Staff may have some concerns over a longer commute and fewer food choices and shops nearby (but) we actually don't know what the changes in commuting time would be. For some staff it might be shorter and for others it might be a bit longer. However, by today’s standards, commuting 20 minutes isn’t considered onerous.”
While the board never actually discussed the merits of relocating its headquarters, it did unanimously support a motion from Ron Obirek, director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), which specifically lists Okanagan Falls as a candidate for consideration.
The board also approved spending another $15,000 to hire Colliers to further study the four options for adding new space.
In an unrelated vote, the board unanimously approved the transfer of the Okanagan Falls Irrigation District’s operations to the RDOS.
Besides providing water to approximately 2,200 residents, the OFID also looks after streetlights, a cemetery and Centennial Park.
OFID members in April voted 92% in favour of relinquishing the service, plus borrowing up to $3.5 million for upgrades to the system. They’re also expecting 8% annual rate increases at least through 2024.