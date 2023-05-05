This Mothers Day at the U.S./Canada Border, Canadians and American meet for the 40th year in The Mothers‘ Day Walk for Peace.
Border authorities, once again, have given the nod to a gathering on the lawns at International Boundary’
The Mothers Day Walk began in 1983 when a group of Canadian peace activists delivered a mock-up of a Cruise Missile to American peace activists in the park at the border.
At that time the Government of Canada was working with the United States to test early first strike cruise missiles at Cold Lake Alberta.
The Americans took the cruise missile mock up on the roof of a station wagon to the gates of the Boeing Aircraft Plant in Seattle where they staged a cruise missile demonstration.
In the 40 years since the first Mothers’ Day walk Americans and Canadians have met to celebrate the cause of peace and friendship between peoples and to declare that war is not an answer.
Through countless Middle East flare-ups, the NATO bombing of Serbia, The Arab Spring upheavals, Wars against Iraq and Libya, though the COVID pandemic and to the present bloodshed in Ukraine, the Americans and Canadians have annually walked to the border at Orovile-Osoyoos to declare their solidarity with one another.
A welcome goes out to all. On Mothers Day, Canadians leave Haynes PointPark at 1 p.m. Americans leave Oroville Library at noon. The event on the border lawns starts at 2 p.m.
Inquiries can go to Keremeos at 250-499-5417, Grand Forks at 250-442-8252 and Oroville at 509-476-4072.