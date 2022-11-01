Summerland’s new mayor and council will be sworn in, then serve as the guests of honour at a special reception planned for Monday, Nov. 7.
Council’s inaugural meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Summerland arena banquet room, with appetizers and refreshments to follow.
The group’s first regular meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14.
Doug Holmes was elected mayor on Oct. 15 with 75% support, while voters reinstalled four incumbents – Richard Barkwill, Doug Patan, Erin Trainer and Marty Van Alphen – and gave their support to former councillor Janet Peake and rookie Adrienne Betts.
Incumbent Mayor Toni Boot ran for council but finished well out of contention.