New cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled last week in Penticton.
There were 33 new cases recorded the week of Aug. 8-14 in the Peach City, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That was up from 18 cases the week prior and none the week of July 11-17.
Summerland saw seven new cases last week, up from six the previous week, while Oliver-Osoyoos recorded 11 new cases last week, compared to six the week before.
But our numbers still pale in comparison to those in other parts of the Okanagan.
In Vernon, there were 109 new infections last week, up from 91 the week before. And in the Central Okanagan, the tally last week stood at 922, compared to 859 the week prior.
Suring case counts driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant have turned the Central Okanagan into B.C.’s COVID-19 hotspot and triggered additional public health restrictions, such as a requirement for people to wear masks in public places.
Meanwhile, as of Aug. 16, approximately 72% of Penticton residents over the age of 12 had been fully vaccinated, according to the BCCDC. Summerland stood at 74% and Oliver-Osoyoos at 72%. The provincial average is 75%.