A large convoy of cars, vans and pick-up trucks - but very few rigs and commercial trucks - drove up and down Main Street past Gyro Park beginning shortly before noon, Saturday, for several hours in support of the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
The rally, organized at the last moment, appeared to be publicized through social media.
There was constant horn honking from the participants. Although an official number remains unknown, it's estimated to be "in the hundreds."
Many lined the streets with placards, waving at passersby. Meanwhile, a DJ set up at Gyro Park and played such truck-appropriate songs as "Convoy" by C.W. McCall. Some were still on the sidewalk outside the park as late as 4 p.m.
There were no incidents of violence reported as the participants were mostly upbeat and jovial.
Similar rallies were held across B.C. on Saturday including ones in Osoyoos, Kelowna and Vernon.