A doctor who was attacked by a patient inside the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital seven years ago has been awarded nearly $9 million in response to his civil lawsuit.
The judgement in favour of Dr. Rajeev Sheoran was handed down March 4 following a trial last year in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.
Dr. Sheoran named as defendants his attacker, Gregory Nield, and the Interior Health Authority, for which the doctor was working under contract as a psychiatrist. Although the judgement doesn’t apportion the award between the two sides, it appears Interior Health is on the hook for it by virtue of negligence.
According to the judgement, Nield was admitted to PRH on Nov. 26, 2014, with psychological concerns after self-medicating with magic mushrooms to relieve headaches. The attack happened Dec. 5 in a small interview room on the psychiatric ward with just the two men present.
“Mr. Nield was a trained fighter: a world-ranked jiu-jitsu competitor. Dr. Sheoran suffered serious injuries from the assault. He was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw,” wrote Justice Steven Wilson in his decision.
“More significant than the physical injuries at this time, some seven years after the assault, is the psychological harm suffered by Dr. Sheoran. He is unable to work at the present time, and his prognosis is poor.”
The trial also heard from a nurse who was on the psychiatric ward at the time of the attack and “described hearing a number of very loud thuds that sounded like someone banging on furniture,” wrote Justice Wilson.
“She went over to the interview room to see what was happening and Mr. Nield left the room as she was arriving. He said words to the effect of, ‘I think he might be dead.’ The plaintiff was unconscious, slumped onto the desk in the corner of the room and seated on the chair, and there was a lot of blood.”
At the heart of Dr. Sheoran’s lawsuit was a claim that Interior Health failed to perform a violence risk assessment of the psychiatric ward as required under B.C.’s occupational health and safety regulations since 2000.
Justice Steven Wilson accepted that claim and criticized Interior Health for its inaction.
“IHA was stubborn and resistant to preparing full formal violence risk assessments, even though they had been told on many occasions and by various sources that they were required,” wrote Wilson.
The trial heard from one Interior Health official who said it was her belief such assessments were only required for new buildings, while others said they weren’t aware of the requirement at all.
Dr. Sheoran also proved Interior Health didn’t follow another internal policy that required the files of patients like Nield to be flagged to alert health staff about the potential for violence.
“Overall, there was a disconnect between the policymakers at IHA's regional offices’ workplace health and safety group who made policies but did not see patients, and the clinical staff who saw patients but seldom actually saw the various policies,” wrote Wilson.
“For example, when new policies were implemented, the policy binders in the nursing station were updated. However, there was nothing that necessarily brought the new policies to the attention of the clinical staff who were busy caring for patients, other than perhaps an email. There were a number of education and training resources that were available to the clinical staff, but prior to the assault, these programs were largely optional.”
According to the judgement, Interior Health still hadn’t completed a violence risk assessment as of summer 2015 and was issued another administrative warning from WorkSafeBC. Since then, however, the assessment has been completed and the interview room where the attack occurred has been modified to improve visibility and incorporate a security camera.
Dr. Sheoran, who trained in India and moved to Canada in 2010, made several attempts at a gradual return to work, but hasn’t practised as a psychiatrist since 2017 and is now living with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“The only thing he can consistently handle is a simple day where he takes his dogs for a short walk and drops off and picks up one of (his) children from school,” wrote Wilson.
Based on Dr. Sheoran’s pre-assault income of approximately $500,000 annually, he was awarded $2.6 million for loss of past earnings, $5.8 million for loss of future earnings, $200,000 for non-pecuniary damages like pain and suffering, and $72,000 for past and future care expenses.
Interior Health, which unsuccessfully sought to have the case tossed because Dr. Sheoran didn’t have personal coverage from WorkSafeBC, declined comment Monday.
Nield was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the attack and convicted by a Penticton jury in 2017. However, the B.C. Appeal Court ruled in January 2019 that the trial judge improperly excluded some evidence that would have allowed Nield’s lawyer to establish the defence of automatism.
A new trial was ordered, but the Crown chose not to go through with it and stayed the charge against Nield in February 2020.