The public is invited to get a peek inside the minds of the community’s most curious kids at an inquiry fair Thursday.
Similar to what used to be called science fairs, the inquiry fair hosted by School District 67 at Okanagan College allows students to showcase what they’ve learned on topics of interest to them.
The fair runs from 4-6 p.m. in the Jim Pattison Centre for Excellence, after which a team from the Science World Road Show will put on a high-energy demonstration.
There is no cost to attend any of the events and all ages are welcome.