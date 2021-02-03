A member of the Penticton RCMP suffered minor injuries Monday while assisting in the arrest of a man who had fallen asleep in a car with a loaded shotgun beside him.
Police say the car, an older-model Toyota Camry, was involved in a chase a week earlier, so when it was spotted Monday afternoon on the 200 block of Lower Moorpark Drive, officers were eager to finish their work,
“Multiple police attended the scene and blocked the vehicle with police cars to prevent a second get-away. When officers woke the man, he refused to comply with their lawful commands, started his vehicle and aggressively reversed into a police car while also striking one officer with his vehicle,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“Police were able to pull the man from the vehicle and arrest him at which time they located a loaded sawed-off shotgun which was directly beside the driver. Also found in the vehicle were numerous stolen out-of-province licence plates.”
A 22-year-old Penticton man is facing potential gun and assault charges. He has been released, but not his name, because his first court appearance isn’t scheduled until April 21.
The injured officer has since returned to duties.
“This is another incident of the extremely dangerous actions some take to avoid capture,” said Bayda. “It is far too often our officers are faced with those willing to injure police simply to get away.”