Kelowna looks likely to record its highest-ever number of illegal drug overdose deaths in 2021.
Between January and the end of October, 60 people died of an illegal drug overdose, the BC Coroners Service reports.
If the trend continues, the toll for this year could eclipse the 73 such deaths recorded in 2017.
This year’s death toll has already surpassed the number recorded in every other year except 2017 and last, when there were 61 illegal drug overdose deaths in Kelowna.
Across B.C., 201 people died of an illegal drug overdose, the highest ever one-month total.
“Today is a heart-rending milestone for our province,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a news release.
The Enderby area has the province’s fifth-highest rate of death due to illegal drug overdoses.
Between January and the end of October, the number of illegal drug overdose deaths in Vernon was 23 and it was 18 in Penticton.