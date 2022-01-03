There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton the week of Dec. 19-25, according to the most recent data available from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
That marked a near-quadrupling from seven cases the previous week.
Summerland marked six new cases from Dec. 19-25, up from four the previous week, while Oliver-Osoyoos also recorded six new cases, up from five.
And in Keremeos, there were three new cases seen from Dec. 19-25, up from one.
To the north, Vernon recorded 78 new cases from Dec. 19-25, up from 60, while the Central Okanagan saw 276 new cases, up from 191.
Local case numbers have most likely grown since Dec. 25 as B.C. grapples with a surge brought on by the Omicron variant.
B.C. health officials on Monday announced 9,332 new cases over the previous three days: 4,033 for Dec. 31-Jan. 1; 3,069 for Jan. 1-2; and 2,230 for Jan. 2-3.
Of all those new cases, 1,185 were in the Interior Health region.
More data concerning vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths is slated to be released Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 86% of Penticton and Summerland residents over the age of 12 had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 30, according to the BCCDC. The figure stood at 88% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 79% in Keremeos.
The provincial average is 89%.
Also as of Dec. 30, 30% of residents in Penticton and Oliver-Osoyoos over the age of 12 had received a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine, while the figure fell to 28% in Summerland and 27% in Keremeos.