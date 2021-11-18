The mayors of Penticton and Vernon are appealing for Okanagan residents not to panic-buy and hoard food while highways to the Coast are closed.
Stockpiling food will only diminish supplies for everybody else and contribute to an atmosphere of anxiety during a difficult but temporary situation, they say.
But the increasingly empty shelves at supermarkets indicate both the reality of significant supply chain disruptions and the desire of many people to stock up on groceries despite appeals not to do so.
"People are starting to hoard again, just like at the beginning of the pandemic," Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in an interview.
"I would like to say to them is, food shortages are here for a little bit but they're only going to be for a few days," Vassilaki said. "There are other areas where we can get our foodstuffs and all our other needs from."
"People shouldn't be worried about the lack of food or the necessities of life coming to us," he said. "I beg them not to hoard, there's no need to do that."
Shortages of some items in grocery stores will be a temporary phenomenon, Vernon Mayor John Cumming agreed.
"What we are experiencing right now is a supply disruption - not a disaster," he said in a release. "We must avoid hoarding groceries and clearing shelves unnecessarily.
"Transportation routes are still available north, east, and south of Vernon," Cumming said. "Some things may not be as readily available as we're used to, but the disruption will be temporary. Let's be mindful of one another and share available resources."