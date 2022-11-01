A new literary competition is offering young writers of the Okanagan a chance to win $200 and have their works published.
The inaugural Okanagan Young Writers' Awards are open to all youth, between the ages of 14 and 19, who are currently attending school.
Cash prizes will be offered in two categories: fiction, a short story or one-act play; and poetry, a group of three poems.
Selected entries will be featured in a collection that will be committed to print and online by Okanagan Publishing House.
The judging panel features three professors from Okanagan College, along with poet Robert Humphries and Jadon Dick, editor-in-chief of Okanagan Publishing House.
There is no cost to enter and submissions will be accepted Nov. 1-30. Finalists will be announced Dec. 9 and the winners unveiled Dec. 16.
For more information or to enter, visit www.okanaganyoungwriters.ca.