Local school officials are planning two important acts of reconciliation next month in Penticton.
On April 14, School District 67 will raise the flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance, alongside Canadian and B.C. flags, outside its headquarters on Jermyn Avenue. The district will also formally rename its IMC Building the Siya Centre.
“Siya is one of the Four Food Chiefs, and is the Chief of all things that grow above the land. It is an n’syilxcn word that represents innovation and new learning, which is an appropriate name for a meeting space that hosts meetings with students, educators, and the board,” explained SD 67 in a press release.
“This ceremony will commemorate our relationship and ongoing partnership with our Indigenous stakeholders.”
PIB Chief Greg Gabriel applauded SD 67’s efforts.
“We all agree that our greatest resource are our children and future generations,” said Gabriel in the release.
“This momentous name giving and flag raising ceremony will further strengthen our relationship in the spirit of the ongoing work through truth and reconciliation.”
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m.