Pent-up patriotism found joyful expression as Kelowna revelled in its first official Canada Day celebration in three years.
The lingering shadow of the ongoing pandemic was hard to discern as the belated arrival of hot weather coincided with the desire of thousands to gather together, shoulder to shoulder, almost entirely unmasked, at venues throughout the downtown.
John Scott, chairman of the Festivals Kelowna organizing committee, delivered what he called a “two-word speech” that seemed to sum up the mood of the day: “Welcome back!”
The crowds for various performances, activities, and food vendors seemed nearly as large as when the celebration was last held in 2019.
“It hasn’t really felt like Canada Day the last two years without a big event like this going on downtown,” Ryan Garrison, 42, said as his family made their way through throngs of people heading to the beach in Waterfront Park.
“Canada Day is a birthday, and a birthday needs a party. Finally, we’re able to have one again,” said Sheila Mortenson, who attended the celebration with five of her grandchildren.
Popular events like a dog agility show were back, as were a Canada Day bazaar, an outdoor marketplace, and the cutting of a giant cake inside Prospera Place as part of Folkfest celebrations.
Among the thousands of people either sitting on chairs on the arena’s floor or in the stands, few masks or face coverings were in evidence. They were even less numerous among people walking outdoors.
“I debated whether I should wear it or not, and I decided to,” said one masked man, who declined to give his name. “I know I sort of stick out like a sore thumb, and I think I’ve had some dirty looks, but this is a big crowd and it just feels safer to me.”
Meanwhile in Penticton, a steady crowd was on hand at Gyro Park to enjoy live music. There were also free Canada Day cupcakes served by the Miss Penticton royalty team. Later in the day, the Penticton Lakeside Resort presented an impressive 20-minute fireworks display.
And, not to be outdone, Osoyoos presented its annual Cherry Fiesta, highlighted by one of the largest annual fireworks displays in B.C.
The latest COVID-19 update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, issued Thursday, showed 26 people with the disease being treated in Interior Health hospitals. That was down from 46 such patients in early June and it represented a 90% decline from peak hospitalizations in early February.