Penticton was on track for its deadliest year yet for drug overdoses the last time data was released by the BC Coroners Service, adding extra urgency to the International Overdose Prevention Day event set for Tuesday in Gyro Park.
A variety of social agencies along with the City of Penticton are hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Plans include a prayer and smudging, memorial table, drug checking demonstrations, harm reduction information, counselling and naloxone training.
Another event is planned for Oliver at 6060 Station St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature a free pancake breakfast, live music, children’s activities, naloxone training and more. A mobile overdose prevention site operated by a Penticton non-profit will also be on site and set up for tours.
Similar events are being staged around the province, and will conclude at 6:30 p.m. with a candlelight vigil that will be live-streamed on Facebook and hosted by Moms Stop the Harm. Guest speakers include B.C.’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe.
The first International Overdose Prevention Day was staged in Australia in 2001.
At least 10 people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton through the first five months of 2021, according to the most recent data published by the B.C. Coroners Service. That compared to 19 in Kelowna and 13 in Vernon, and left Penticton on track to top its record-high annual death toll of 21 set in 2019.