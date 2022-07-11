B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Okanagan Falls after two men were injured Sunday night by an RCMP vehicle.
The officer behind the wheel on Maple Street “was on his way to assist in investigating an incident in Okanagan Falls… when he collided with a civilian vehicle driving on 10th Avenue,” according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
“The two occupants of the civilian vehicle were treated at a local area hospital, where one occupant was found to be suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.”
Both the Penticton RCMP detachment and B.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the crash, while the IIO is determining what role, if any, police actions played in the civilians’ injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.