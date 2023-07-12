Just six weeks after launching service in Penticton, Uride is now picking up passengers in Summerland and Okanagan Falls.
Uride also announced Tuesday similar expansions in the Kelowna and Vernon areas.
“Our entire team is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services across the Okanagan Valley, and this expansion is a true reflection of that dedication,” said regional operators manager Ravi Dhami in a press release.
Similar to taxi services, Uride lets people request a ride using a smartphone app. On the other end of the app are Uride drivers, who are on stand-by in their personal vehicles.
Fares are determined based on distance travelled and time of day, and payments are completed entirely through the app. The company, which operates in 14 cities in B.C. and Ontario, claims its fares are typically 15 to 40% below comparable cab rides.
Against heavy opposition from taxi companies, ride-share companies were finally permitted to operate in B.C. in 2019, although the actual roll-out has been much slower than expected.