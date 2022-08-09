The voices of the Vancouver-based Universal Gospel Choir will fill the Naramata Centre this coming Saturday, Aug. 13.
The choir is performing at Columbia Hall at 7 p.m. to raise money for the Okanagan School of the Arts. Beforehand, the choir will offer a gospel workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oasis United Church in Penticton geared to choral singers of all availabilities.
Workshop participants will be invited to participate in the evening concert.
The workshop costs $60 to attend, while the suggested donation for the evening concert is $20. For more information or to register, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com.
The Universal Gospel Choir is a community-based group of 60-plus singers known for their big sound, musical diversity, exuberant sense of fun and standing-room-only concerts. It’s an open, justice-oriented group celebrating the best of choral music and committed to lifting and inspiring the human spirit.