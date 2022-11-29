Summerland may have found another ally in its fight to secure more health-care services in the community.
Council on Monday received an invitation to join the BC Rural Health Network, an advocacy group that already counts 18 municipalities among its members.
“My frustration is the Ministry (of Health) doesn’t consider Summerland a rural community. They kind of lump us in with Penticton… and this creates barriers for us to access programs, such as the Rural Primary Care Network, for example,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.
In response, network administrator Paul Adams said the group takes on causes that impact multiple communities and also noted the Rural Primary Care Network is not without its own problems.
However, continued Adams via videoconference from his home office in Princeton, “I can say that, living on the other end of the Princeton-Summerland Road, that there are definitely a lot of residents who are definitely rural residents who are part of your jurisdiction and we certainly see that.”
“We cannot fight for one individual cause, but I think that is a type of scenario that is going to apply to many mid-size communities that have relatively close proximity to larger centres.”
The network formed in 2017 as a collective of individuals, researchers, non-profits and others to help amplify rural voices in conversations with government officials and policy makers.
“Equity in health outcomes for all residents in B.C. is the ultimate goal,” said Adams.
“So. if you encounter a medical issue and you live rurally. then you can expect to have a similar outcome to somebody who lives in an urban environment. And, as we progress and move forward, we’ll mark off more of those items on the list.”
As just one example, Adams cited the unfairness of travel expenses incurred by rural residents who need to visit larger centres for health care.
“We’re looking for those areas where we can find commonalties and we’re championing those causes. Involvement is to the discretion of the municipality, but as a member you’re entitled and desired to be involved directly in the work that we do,” said Adams.
Membership costs just $50 per year.
“We’re not looking to make a financial gain off the joining of your municipality to our group. We’re looking to represent people on common issues,” said Adams.
The 18 municipalities that have joined the network to date span from New Denver and Golden to Terrace and Tofino. Oliver is the only Okanagan community on the list so far.
Several members of Summerland council expressed support for joining the network, but no decisions have been made.