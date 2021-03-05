HOMELESS PROTEST: 'This is all we have'

Gusty winds made tent setups difficult for approximately 100 people who attended a rally in support of the homeless Friday afternoon in a downtown Penticton park, although the organizer was quick to note some of the city’s most vulnerable will soon be at the mercy of the weather 24 hours a day.
“We’re doing this by choice. So many people don’t have a choice,” said Desiree Franz, who works at the winter shelter that’s been set up in the old Victory Church at 452 Winnipeg St. and is scheduled to close March 31.
She organized the rally to protest city council’s decision Tuesday to deny BC Housing a new temporary use permit that would have allowed the 42-bed shelter to stay in operation through March 2022.
“What the city has chosen to do is shocking. There’s no reason for them to deny the extension. The funding is from BC Housing. An agency in town will be running it. There is nothing the city had to do except say yes – and we are asking them to say yes,” Franz said.
There were 14 tents pitched in Gyro Park about an hour into the rally, and Franz said it was a “small representation” of the homeless camp that may spring up when the old Victory Church closes.
Speakers included some of the people currently at the shelter, including Tim, who didn’t provide his surname.
Tim said the shelter’s overdose prevention site is vitally important during the opioid crisis, which killed 17 people last year in Penticton.
“We need that support to save our lives,” said Tim, who suggested the overdoses will keep happening without the shelter, but in parks and other spaces around the city.
Shelters also provide an important sense of community and an access point for services, he added.
“This is all we have,” said Tim.
The Penticton RCMP detachment issued a statement Thursday warning attendees that officers would be enforcing provincial health orders at the rally, but the three Mounties who attended Friday just watched from afar.
The former Victory Church was pressed into service Nov. 1 as a winter shelter due to COVID-19 space restrictions at the existing Compass House shelter.
Housing Minister David Eby suggested earlier this week he wanted to keep the shelter open permanently until new supportive housing units were built in Penticton, although that plan was apparently never presented to council.
Eby said BC Housing is now looking for a piece of land in Penticton owned by the province on which it could use a legislative hammer to override municipal bylaws and set up a camp. He also noted BC Housing has a stockpile of 1,000 tents and sleeping bags, some of which could be sent to Penticton if needed.
