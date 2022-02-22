Arson is suspected in the case of a roadside cannabis shop north of Oliver that was destroyed by fire early Tuesday.
Crews from the Oliver Fire Department responded to The Pot Shop at 8141 Highway 97, near the Senkulmen Enterprise Park, around 4:30 a.m. The business had been operating out of a converted steel shipping container and nearby trailer.
“First arriving officer on scene reported fire coming from a trailer and business at that location,” the department said in a press release.
“First arriving units knocked down exterior fire and proceeded to attack fire at the interior of the two structures. Quick action stopped the fire from spreading in the business while work was made to extinguish the trailer.”
The Pot Doctor, like a handful of other cannabis shops in the area, is located on Osoyoos Indian Band lands and isn’t licensed by the B.C. government.
Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said Tuesday afternoon he had already discussed the incident with OIB chief and council and the matter remains under investigation as a suspected arson attack.
“There is video surveillance to review that will hopefully identify those responsible,” added Wrigglesworth in an email.
This article has been updated with comments from Sgt. Wrigglesworth