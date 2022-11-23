Some students will be up late Thursday as part of an annual tradition known as 10,000 Tonight aimed at getting food into hungry bellies.
Starting at 5 p.m., teams of volunteers from both local high schools will fan out across Penticton to collect food donations from residents. Donations will be driven back to either Penticton Secondary School or Princess Margaret Secondary School, where the items will be sorted in preparation for delivery to the Salvation Army food bank.
The event’s title alludes to its original goal to collect 10,000 food items – a mark that’s easily topped most years. This year, however, marks the first full-on drive since before the pandemic.
“I think we’ve all been helping out with this since middle school… and now we’re finally leading it,” said Macy Block, one of the 10,000 Tonight leaders at Maggie.
Besides leaving a bag of food on your doorstep Thursday night, you can also participate early by placing donations in dedicated drop-off boxes around the community. Or you can drop off a donation in specially marked bins at local grocery stores, elementary schools and at Pen-Hi and Maggie.
“Most of the elementary schools are doing food drives right now, then we’re going to take the food from them and add it to our total, then take it to the Salvation Army for them so it’s less work for them,” explained Macy Block, one of the student leaders from Pen-Hi.
10,000 Tonight is one of two major holiday initiatives run by local students under the Penticton Provides banner.
The other is the Toys for Tots to Teens toy drive, which goes Dec. 8 at Pen-Hi only. Members of the community are invited to drop off a new, unwrapped toy that morning between 7 and 11, and receive a hot meal and free entertainment in return. Donated items will be distributed to local youth in need through various community groups.
For more information on both drives, visit www.pentictonprovides.weebly.com.
Food drop-off bins are open now at:
- Real Canadian Superstore
- Save-On Foods
- Walmart
- Safeway
- IGA
- Wholesale Club
- Pen-Hi and Maggie during school hours