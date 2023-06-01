Adults are now permitted to consume alcohol on three Summerland beaches.
The 12-week pilot project went into effect Thursday, June 1, at Rotary Beach, Peach Orchard Park and Powell Beach.
Booze is only permitted from noon to 9 p.m. each day and the program will be reviewed every four weeks to ensure it’s running smoothly.
The idea was put forward by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Summerland and the Bottleneck Drive Association, and is modelled after Penticton’s program, which since 2020 has allowed adults to consume alcoholic beverages in designated public spaces.
Some wineries from Bottleneck Drive planned to mark the occasion with a soiree Thursday evening at Peach Orchard Beach.
“This initiative aims to enhance the overall beach experience for residents and visitors, promote local businesses, and showcase the diverse range of locally produced food and beverages available in the Summerland area,” said the group in a press release.
Council approved the program in March.
“I believe this is already happening at our beaches – it’s just well hidden,” said Coun. Doug Patan at the time.
Penticton city council in February made its booze-on-the-beach program permanent and now permits consumption of alcohol in designated spaces all year long.