A multi-year effort to build new private docks in the Trout Creek area of Summerland has finally paid off.
Council on Monday approved a variance permit to allow two new docks on Landry Crescent to stretch 73 metres into the lake – nearly twice the 40-m limit contained in the local zoning bylaw.
Elected officials were persuaded by a report from a biologist filed by the owners of 2490, 2550 and 2590 Landry Cres. in support of their application.
The biologist suggested that sticking with the 40-metre limit would require dredging around the new docks to allow boat access in what is a relatively shallow part of Okanagan Lake.
Extending the docks to 73 m eliminates the need for dredging, which the biologist suggested would be more harmful to the natural environment, and matches a couple of over-length docks already in the area.
Council voted unanimously in favour of the variance.
The property owners have been working on their docks project for nearly three years to obtain federal and provincial approvals, and purchased a narrow strip of waterfront land from the district to support the effort.