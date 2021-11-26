With hundreds of homes in the Princeton area still under evacuation orders or alerts stemming from mid-November flooding, one of the local governments with jurisdiction in the surrounding area has already begun advertising for a recovery manager.
On Thursday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a request for expressions of interest from contractors who can help with the rebuild, but also for someone to help guide the recovery effort.
The soon-to-be-hired recovery manager will be asked to develop a plan that will “describe the steps and process to assist individuals, groups and businesses in rebuilding their lives, their communities and prepare for potential emergencies in the future,” according to the bid document.
The manager’s work will focus on 21 different priorities, ranging from reducing “immediate suffering” and helping people find new homes, to resolving “environmental challenges” created by the floods and fostering an environment for “economic diversifications and new opportunities.”
The deadline to apply is short: 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.
RDOS spokesman Erick Thompson said in an email Friday the new position is evidence of the seriousness of the situation facing the Town of Princeton and surrounding rural areas for which the RDOS is responsible, including the hard-hit communities of Tulameen and Coalmont, which have a few hundred permanent residents between them.
The recovery manager’s position, which is expected to last between six and 12 months, is being funded by Emergency Management BC, according to Thompson.
He said the request for expressions of interest was issued jointly by the RDOS and Town of Princeton, and that both local governments “will work jointly to identify the proper resources required for recovery.”
Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said in a telephone interview Friday the situation there remains grim with cleanup of flooded homes and businesses still underway, sandbagging efforts in high gear to prepare for more wet weather next week, and most of the town still under an order not to consume tap water.
“It’s all over the place right now,” said Coyne, whose plea for help from the Canadian Armed Forces was answered earlier this week with the arrival of approximately 30 soldiers from the Edmonton-based from Lord Strathcona's Horse (Royal Canadian) Regiment.
At least five square blocks of Princeton, between the downtown core and Tulameen and Similkameen rivers, were flooded by surging waters in the early morning of Nov. 15.
Those wishing to help affected residents can drop off supplies Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Penticton Indian Band Community Hall, or visit www.cfos.net to make a monetary donation to a relief fund set up by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.