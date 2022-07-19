The former head of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association has had her long-awaited trial delayed again.
Kerri Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of what was then called the Downtown Penticton Association.
She had been set for trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton beginning Oct. 25, but a judge on Tuesday adjourned the matter to an as-yet undetermined date at the request of Milton’s lawyer, who’s double-booked during that time.
Milton, who appeared by phone Tuesday, said she’s “comfortable” with the delay.
The case has been plagued by adjournments since charges were sworn in June 2020.
Milton left the Downtown Penticton Association in July 2016 to become executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton's Downtown Penticton Association successor announced the group had discovered financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which were turned over to the RCMP.