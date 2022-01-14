What a difference a week makes. John Garvey enjoys the sunshine on a bench in Skaha Lake Park Thursday as temperatures reached a balmy six degrees.The park was a hub of activity as many people took advantage of the beautiful weather to enjoy a walk.
