Flooding caused by a burst water pipe has forced the temporary closure of the Gasthaus on the Lake restaurant in Peachland.
“We regret to say that we have to close for the next little while due to a frozen sprinkler pipe that burst during the night and flooded the entire building,” says a post on the Gasthaus’ Facebook page.
An automatic alarm triggered by the flooding was sent to the Peachland Fire Department at 11:58 p.m. Sunday night, chief Dennis Craig said Wednesday.
With the exception of the chief, the department is a paid-on-call service, and there is no overnight staffing at the firehall, which is right across the street from the Gasthaus.
As with any call, firefighters first have to drive to the hall and then report to the scene. Firefighters got to the Gasthaus a few minutes after midnight, realized the flooding was serious, and decided not to wait for a representative of the restaurant to attend.
“We made the decision to force entry,” Craig said. “We had the water shut off at 12:10 a.m. but, unfortunately, by then there had already been significant water damage through the business.”
The sprinkler that froze, then burst, in the overnight temperature of about –25 was located in the attic of the two-storey building. “A break in a pipe like that can release a couple hundred gallons of water a minute,” Craig said.
Generally, the Peachland fire department responds to calls in between eight and 10 minutes, he said. “The Gasthaus benefited a little bit in terms of the response since they’re right beside the hall,” Craig said. “But that amount of water can still do a lot of damage.”
Frozen water pipes that then burst becomes more of a problem as bitter cold temperatures begin warming up toward 0 C, West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund says. “We might see more of this when the weather starts to warm up and gets into that –5 C range,” Brolund said.
People can lessen the chance of a freeze and pipe rupture by applying commercially-available heat tape to exterior pipes or pipes in crawlspaces, he said, or turning an interior tap slightly open so a small amount of water continues to flow through the system without freezing.