Work is expected to take off later this year on a runway extension at Oliver airport.
Council this week awarded an $80,000 contract to local firm Mike Johnson Excavating to add another 36 metres onto the asphalt runway, which will bump up the total length to 1,011 m. (By contrast, Penticton Regional Airport’s runway is approximately 1,800 m.)
“This is the only direction and the maximum distance we can extend, all done under engineering reports following Transport Canada regulations,” airport manager Paul Dumoret said in an email Wednesday.
“Any additional runway length provides for increased safety margins and will likely allow more equipment to be able to use the facility; but no 747's. The runway lights will be relocated as well.”
Mike Johnson Excavating’s bid was the lowest of six received; the highest was $209,0000 submitted by OK Excavating
The total cost of the project is pegged at $86,000, 75% of which will be covered by a provincial grant. The work should be complete this spring.