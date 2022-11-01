The reigning champion of the Penticton Elvis Festival will return as one of three headliners in 2023, organizers announced this week.
Sylvain Leduc, who won the professional category of the 2022 edition, will headline next year’s festival alongside Jay Dupuis and fan favourite Corny Rempel.
Leduc began competing in 2015 and made the top 10 of the 2018 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Dupuis and Rempel are also highly decorated Elvis tribute artists and have been performing for decades.
The 2023 edition of the Penticton Elvis Festival is set for June 22-25 in Okanagan Lake Park, with the finals and headliner show slated for the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Tickets for the Saturday night tribute show and Sunday afternoon judged finals are available now through the South Okanagan Events Centre box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.
Tickets for performances in the park will be sold at the gate.