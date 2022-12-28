If it’s time to pitch that pine, cut loose the spruce or fling your fir, there are plenty of eco-friendly options available to get rid of your Christmas tree in the South Okanagan.
All of the local services require trees to be free of lights, tinsels and other objects. Trees will be chipped and given new life as compost or in another natural material.
As they have in the past, members of the Penticton Fire Department on their days off will make a house call for your tree in exchange for a donation to charity.
The service is available now through Jan. 17. To arrange a pickup, call 250-490-2315.
Trees can also be dropped off by donation at Fire Hall No. 202 on Dawson Avenue.
The charities supported by the effort are the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, Muscular Dystrophy and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.
Pickups in Summerland will be handled by high school students and firefighters to help fund dry grad activities. Collections – on either Jan. 8 or 15 – can be arranged by calling the fire hall at 250-404-4087 or emailing sfd@summerland.ca.
Naramata residents can drop off their trees by donation at the fire hall at 1095 Lower Debeck Rd. now through Jan. 10. The community’s volunteer firefighters will also do pickups by donation from Jan. 2-8. To arrange a pickup, email naramatafire@rdos.bc.ca.
The suggested donation is $10 for drop-offs and $20 for pick-ups, with all proceeds to the Naramata Fire Fighter Society for scholarships and informal uniforms.
To get rid of a tree in Osoyoos, drop it off near the washrooms at Kin Park or at the northwest corner of the public parking lot below the Sun Bowl Arena.
And in Oliver, trees can be dropped in designated bins on Station Street just north of Bank Avenue or at the fire hall at 369 Similkameen Ave.
Clean, natural trees are also accepted free of charge at all regional landfills, where they’ll be chipped and used for compost or animal bedding.