On July 22, 2021, while conducting pro-active patrols, officers with Penticton’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU), spotted a stolen vehicle in the downtown core being driven by 36-year-old Penticton resident, Derek Thomas Johnson.
In conjunction with Kelowna’s Target Enforcement Unit, officers were able to safely arrest Johnson.
During the arrest, Johnson was found to be in possession of a large quantity of illicit drugs, indicative of drug trafficking.
Johnson is to appear in Penticton Provincial Court later today (Sept. 29, 2021). He faces charges of Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000, and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.
“This was a great collaborative effort between Penticton and Kelowna RCMP to ensure that a repeat offender was successfully arrested without causing any further potential risk to the general public.” Stated Cpl. Brent Huff, of the Street Enforcement Unit. “The owner of this stolen vehicle was very pleased to learn of this recovery and acknowledged the efforts of the local Police”.